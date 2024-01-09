Acer today announced the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-72) gaming laptop along with the latest processors and GPUs for AI-enhanced graphics and features for the new Predator Helios Neo 18 and Helios Neo 16. The newly launched Acer Nitro device is powered by the latest Intel Core 14-gen processors, featuring Intel’s Performance Hybrid Architecture and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs with DLSS 3.5 technology. The laptop also feature in-built Microsoft Copilot and allows access to it through a dedicated Copilot key. The device features 17-inch QHD display with a fast 165 Hz refresh rate and support for the NVIDIA Advanced Optimus feature.

Coming to update Acer’s latest Predator Helios laptops, they are now equipped with Intel Core 14-gen processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs with DLSS 3.5, and 5-Gen AeroBlade 3D fan technology. They come in come in 16 and 18-inch versions along with Mini LED display options, swappable mechanical keyboard switch, and Wi-Fi 7 support. Here are more details on the price, specifications and availability of these laptops.

Acer Nitro 17, Predator Helios price and availability

Starting from January, you can buy the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-72) in North America for USD 1249.99 (about Rs 1,03,893). The Predator Helios 18 (PH18-72) will be launched in March for USD 1,999.99 (about Rs 1,66,230). The Predator Helios 16 (PH16-72) will also be available in January for USD 1,899.99 (about Rs 1,57,919).

The Predator Helios Neo 18 (PHN18-71) and the Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-72) are two new models that will come out in March in North America. They will cost USD 1,549.99 (about Rs 1,28,828) and USD 1,499.99 (about Rs 1,24,672) respectively.

Acer Nitro 17 specifications

Acer’s Nitro laptop line gets is powered by up to an Intel Core i7 processor 14700HX and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The Nitro 17 also supports up to 32 GB of DDR5 5600MHz memory and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

It features 17.3-inch QHD display with 2560×1440 pixels resolution and boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio, 165 Hz refresh rate and 3ms overdrive response time, and DCI-P3 100% color gamut. It has 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting and a full-fledged range of port including two Type C USB with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a Micro SD card reader. It also comes with Killer DoubleShot Pro Ethernet E3100G and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility.

Acer Predator Helios specifications

The Predator Helios 18 and Predator Helios 16 laptops are powered by up to an Intel Core i9 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. It comes with 5-Gen AeroBlade fans combined with liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU and vector heat pipes.

The laptops offer options of 16 and 18-inch (16:10) WQXGA or Mini LED panels that operate at a 250 Hz, support 1000nits luminosity, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. They come with customizable LED backlit keyboards, Wi-Fi 7 capability, two all-around USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and MicroSD card readers.

Predator Helios Neo 18 (PHN18-71) and Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-72) are powered by up to a newly optimized Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs. The laptops can be configured with up to 32 GB DDR5 5600 MHz memory and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 solid state drives in RAID 0. They come with 5-Gen AeroBlade 3D fan technology, liquid metal thermal grease on their CPUs, and vector heat pipes for efficient heat transfer.

The laptop feature WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS displays with 240Hz refresh rates, 3 ms response time, and coverage for 100% DCI-P3 color range. They also come with Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro and a full range of ports including two USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and MicroSD card readers.