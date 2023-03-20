Asus ProArt Mouse with Asus Dial support launched in India

Asus has launched its ProArt Mouse in India to give granular controls that creators can utilise to fine-tune their artwork. That is because the Asus ProArt Mouse comes with a side scroll, in addition to the scroll on top, to support the Asus Dial functionality. The side scroll on the Asus ProArt Mouse is reprogrammable, so if you do not want to use Asus Dial, you can set a different function. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 India variant spotted on Geekbench: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and more

According to Asus, the ProArt Mouse is the first mouse that supports Asus Dial. The side scroll with Asus Dial scrolls through 100 lines per resolution and lasts five times longer than conventional mouse scrolls. Creators can utilise the side scroll to quickly make adjustments to colours and other aspects of an artwork. Also Read - Apple among top 5 PC makers in India in holiday quarter, logs 11 percent growth

The Asus MD300 ProArt Mouse comes with three buttons that support professional-grade switches to offer tactile clicks. It supports a high-performance sensor that tracks at up to 4200 dpi. The company claims that this dpi is retained even when the mouse is used on a glass surface. You can connect up to four devices with the Asus ProArt Mouse. In terms of runtime, the ProArt Mouse can offer up to 8 hours of battery life with 1 minute of charging, while a full charge can offer a battery life of up to 150 days. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 tipped to launch later this year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Asus also announced the launch of Vantage Brieface 15.6 with a tear-resistant and water-repellant fabric, as well as an EOS 2 Shoulder Bag that also uses a scratch-resistant and water-repellant 600D polyester-based material.

“Asus always strives to enhance the customer experience at every step and accessories play a key role in reflecting the users’ lifestyle and aspirations. Given the positive response we have received from our community on this segment in 2022, we are all set to further expand our accessories line-up by introducing productivity-oriented products such as Asus ProArt Mouse, Asus Vantage Briefcase 15.6 and EOS 2 Shoulder Bag,” said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India.

The Asus ProArt Mouse costs Rs 8,499 and will be available from Asus’ online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive Stores, and ROG Stores across the country.