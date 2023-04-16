Apple is readying the new MacBook Air that it plans to launch sometime later this year. This new model will boast a display size of 15 inches and may have specs akin to some of the current MacBook models. Also Read - Apple shipped iPhones and iPads worth $7.5 billion in India in FY23

First reported by Bloomberg, the 15-inch MacBook Air will offer a processor on par with the M2 chip. It will be an octa-core chipset with four high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. The chip is said to have 10 graphics cores, similar to the M2 chip. Also Read - iPhone SE 4 isn't a part of Apple's new product planning: Ming-Chi Kuo

Having said that, it’s clear that Apple isn’t planning to go with a rumored M3 chip for this specific model. In fact, Apple is reported to bring M3-powered MacBook models, namely the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, in the first half of 2024. Also Read - Apple to use recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025: Report

Coming back to the 15-inch MacBook Air that’s due for debut this year, it’s said to have a higher-resolution panel. Codenamed “Mac 15,3” for testing, the new Air will feature a display resolution equal to that of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

This means the screen will be of higher resolution but since the display footprint is bigger, the sharpness might be a bit compromised.

Nonetheless, buyers are expected to get more varied options while buying and it will also distinguish the higher-end MacBook Pro and higher-end MacBook Air models.

It’s unclear when Apple plans to launch the new 15-inch MacBook Air. Some reports did suggest a launch between late spring and summer this year. That said, we expect Apple to unveil this model at its Worldwide Developers Conference held in Cupertino on June 5.

Other than this, Apple is expected to refresh its MacBook Pros next year in the first half. As said above, the two differently-sized MacBook Pros will be coming with the rumored M3 chip.

The M3 chip will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and it will be based on a 3nm fabrication process. A transition from the 5nm process of the M2 chip.