YouTube has launched a new way to find songs on its app by using your voice. You can hum, sing or record a part of the song and YouTube will try to identify it for you. This feature is currently available only to some Android users who can switch from voice search to song search in the app. You need to hum or record the song for at least three seconds to get the results. YouTube will show you videos related to the song, such as official music videos, user-generated content or Shorts. This feature is based on Google’s technology that can match your hum to the song’s melody. However, YouTube’s version is faster than Google’s, which requires you to hum for 10-15 seconds.

READ MORE Google Chrome hacks: How to change default language on Google Chrome

This feature could be useful for those who have a song stuck in their head but don’t know the name or the lyrics. YouTube has a huge collection of songs and videos that could help you find the tune you are looking for. If you find this feature interesting and want to learn how to use this feature, here is a step-by-step guide on how to search for a song by playing, singing, or humming on YouTube.

READ MORE US is planning to ban teenagers from social media, Google is against it

A step-by-step guide on how to search for a song by playing, singing, or humming on YouTube

Step 1: Ensure YouTube is up-to-date, then open YouTube on your Android device.

Step 2: In the search bar, tap the microphone icon for voice search.

Step 3: Toggle to the newly introduced song search option.

Step 4: Humm or play a short song part (3+ sec).

Step 5: Let the app process the audio until it finds the song.

Meanwhile, if you want to watch movies for free on YouTube, you can find some old classics from big studios like MGM, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. You can enjoy movies like The Terminator, Rocky, Legally Blonde, The Hunger Games, and The Karate Kid without paying anything. The only catch is that you have to watch ads before and during the movie, just like any other YouTube video. If you find this interesting and want to learn how to watch free YouTube movies on PC and mobile, here is a step-by-step guide.