YouTube has a feature that allows users to watch movies for free with ads. The free movies are mostly older titles from Hollywood studios such as MGM, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. Some of the movies available to watch for free are The Terminator, Rocky, Legally Blonde, The Hunger Games, and The Karate Kid. The movies are supported by ads that play before and during the video, similar to regular YouTube videos. However, some users may face some limitations or challenges when watching free movies on YouTube. For instance, some movies may not be available in certain regions due to licensing restrictions. Some movies may also have age restrictions or require users to sign in to their YouTube account to verify their age. Additionally, some users may prefer to watch movies without ads or with better quality.

For those users who want more choices and features, YouTube also offers paid options such as YouTube Premium. YouTube Premium is a subscription service that allows users to watch videos without ads and download videos for offline viewing.

If you are okay with ads and want to watch a YouTube movies, here is a step-by-step guide on how to watch free YouTube movies on PC and mobile.

For PC:

Step 1: Go to youtube.com and sign in to your account, if necessary.

Step 2: Click on Hamburger button at the top, Then, click Movies on the explore sidebar.

Step 3: Scroll down to Free Primetime movies and click View all. You will see a list of movies that are free to watch with ads.

Step 4: Choose a movie that you want to watch and click on it. The movie will start playing on your PC. You can adjust the video quality, turn on captions, and use other controls as you wish.

For mobile

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your device. If you don’t have the app, you can download it from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Step 2: Tap the Explore icon at the top next to categories. Then, tap Films.

Step 3: Scroll down to Free Primetime movies and tap View all. You will see a list of movies that are free to watch with ads.

Step 4: Choose a movie that you want to watch and tap on it. The movie will start playing on your device. You can adjust the video quality, turn on captions, and use other controls as you wish.