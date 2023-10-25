YouTube Music has added some new features to enhance your music experience. One of them is the AI playlist art generator, which lets you create unique and personalized artwork for your playlists using generative AI. You can choose from different themes and styles, and the AI will generate a series of images for you to pick from. If you find this feature interesting and want to learn how to use this feature, here is a step-by-step guide on how to create AI-generated playlist art on YouTube Music

Step 1: Open the YouTube Music app on your device and go to the Playlists tab.

Step 2: Select the playlist that you want to change the cover art for, or create a new playlist by tapping the + icon.

Step 3: Tap the pen icon in the bottom right corner of the playlist cover art. This will open the AI art generator.

Step 4: Choose a category for your images, such as animals, food and drink, colours, nature, or travel. You can also type in your own category in the search bar.

Step 5: Tap the randomize button to generate a random image based on your category, or select one of the prompts below the category name. For example, you can create a pug “in the style of a Medieval Gothic painting.”

Step 6: The AI will show you five different images that match your prompt. Swipe left or right to see them all and pick the one that you like best.

Step 7: Tap the save button to apply the image as your playlist cover art. You can also tap the cancel button to go back to the previous screen without changing anything.

The feature is currently available for English-language users in the US but YouTube says to “stay tuned for expansion to other regions and languages globally.”

