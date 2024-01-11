WhatsApp is now rolling out a new update that allows users to turn their photos into stickers with a single tap. The feature also lets users edit existing stickers and add text to them. The feature is reaching out to iOS users running the stable version of the app.

“fun news! you can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers,” noted WhatsApp on X (formerly Twitter).

fun news! you can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers 🤩 rolling out now on iOS pic.twitter.com/Q21P85eSpg — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 11, 2024

It is worth noting that iPhone users were already able to make stickers by simply dragging and dropping images to WhatsApp. Now, however, with the latest update users can edit the images, add text, draw on them, and even add additional stickers to a newly-made sticker.

Having said that, let’s see how you can turn your photos into stickers and edit them to your liking.

How to make stickers out of photos on iPhone

To get started, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your phone. Once you have the latest WhatsApp version, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Open the chat in which you want to send a custom sticker.

Step 3: Now, tap on the sticker button.

Step 4: Tap on the Plus (+) icon on the left side.

Step 5: Now, select an image that you want to turn into a sticker.

Step 6: Once you select an image, WhatsApp should automatically process the image and remove its background giving you a sticker. You can now add text, draw on the sticker or highlight, and even add existing stickers to your new sticker.

Step 7: Lastly, tap on the arrow to send your custom sticker.

That’s how you can create a custom sticker on iOS.

On the Android side of things, Android users can only react to these sticklers for now. Editing stickers like this isn’t possible as of yet on Android. We hope to see the feature on Android devices soon. Interestingly, WhatsApp appears to have better plans for Android as it is reported to be testing AI-generated stickers on Android beta. The feature should eventually arrive on iOS once it is released. But do note that this isn’t officially confirmed yet. Let’s wait for WhatsApp to confirm the same.

Apart from this, WhatsApp Web has a sticker-making tool, but again, it doesn’t let you customize stickers. Meta is testing a slew of new features for the Web app alongside Android and iOS. So expect the custom sticker maker feature to reach the Web app soon.