iPhone 17e, new iPads and Macs coming soon? Apple planning major reveal

Apple is expected to introduce a new device in its iPhone 17 lineup, dubbed as iPhone 17e. The tech giant is reported to introduce new iPad models and update Mac laptops alongside the new iPhone. Unlike last year, Apple might hold a special launch event rather than announcing new devices via a simple press release.

Apple Event Could Clash With MWC 2026

Reportedly, Apple’s release of new devices could collide with Mobile World Congress (MWC). The company might plan its event in the first week of March 2026 and MWC is set to take place in the same week in Barcelona. If Apple chooses the same week, then the attention could be shifted away from the global trade show.

To recall, Apple introduced its iPhone 16e and Macbook Air via press release. Nevertheless, the reports indicate that this time, the tech giant might come up with the event format. Tech enthusiasts can expect the event invites to be sent a week before the event, if this plan moves forward.

iPhone 17e Launch Timeline

As per leaks, Apple could introduce its upcoming iPhone 17e model around last week o February. If the company follows its usual schedule, buyers can expect the pre-orders to begin within a week of the announcement, and hence, could go on sale in mid-March 2026.

Price

Talking about the price of iPhone 17e, it is expected to remain similar to the previous model. In India, the expected pricing may start at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB storage variant. For colors, the company could launch iPhone 17e in White, Black, and Lavender color options.

iPhone 17e Expected Features and Specifications

The company is likely to keep the similar design to the previous model, with 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. There would not be any major cosmetic change, and hence, it is expected to retain the traditional notch instead of including Dynamic Island.

Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the A19 chipset, delivering better performance and improved AI capabilities. It may include a 16-core Neural Engine for efficient processing. Apple could also introduce a new in-house modem for faster network speeds.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

For optics, the iPhone 17e might feature a 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation. For selfies and video calling, the device might pack a 12-megapixel front camera. MagSafe charging support may also be added for faster wireless charging.