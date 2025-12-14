Step-by-Step Guide to Stop Notifications From WhatsApp Channels Without Deleting the App

WhatsApp introduced ‘Channels’ on the platform in 2023, which allows users to follow news, trending topics, and the latest happenings. Initially, the feature was advertised and hyped so much that we all ended up following multiple channels. Not just news portals, but individual creators, or actors, or celebrities have their channels on WhatsApp and we all clicked on that follow button to get instant updates.

However, those who are active on apps like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) may not require another platform to catch up to these trending topics. In fact, Instagram already has a similar feature. That said, the feature is mainly useful for those who aren’t really active on other social media platforms but want instant updates on the app that they use daily – WhatsApp.

If you are from the former category who proactively use other social media apps may want to unfollow some or all of the channels they followed on WhatsApp. Or, it could be that you simply don’t want to follow a particular channel for whatever reason. In this article, we will show you exactly how to do that in a few simple steps. Let’s get started.

How to Stop getting alerts from a WhatsApp Channel

To stop getting alerts from a WhatsApp Channel, all you need to do is unfollow that particular channel. Before we see how to do that, update the WhatsApp app on your phone to the latest version as it’s always better to use the latest version of the app. Once you do, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Updates section at the bottom.

Step 3: Tap on the channel that you want to unfollow.

Step 4: Now, tap on the three dots.

Step 5: Lastly, tap on unfollow.

That’s how you can unfollow a channel on WhatsApp and stop getting alerts from it. In case you don’t want to unfollow a channel but want to mute its alert, then you can do that as well.

Mute notifications from a WhatsApp Channel

After you open a channel tap on the ring icon to mute it. If it has a slash on it, then it means it’s mute and you won’t receive any notifications. So you are good to go.