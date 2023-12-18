By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at a rally in Kashi, used an artificial intelligence-powered tool called BHASHINI to talk to Tamil-speaking people. He was addressing people as part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam on his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. Right at the beginning of his speech, PM Modi asked the Tamil-speaking people gathered to listen to him using earphones. BHASHINI-equipped earphones allowed people to listen to the Tamil translation of the Prime Minister’s Hindi speech. If you are wondering how you can use BHASHINI, there is a way.
During the Digital India Week in 2022 held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the Prime Minister launched BHASHINI, a translation tool that uses AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP). This tool aims to facilitate conversation between people who speak different languages by breaking down language barriers. BHASHINI can translate 22 languages thanks to its AI capabilities.
As per the official website, BHASHINI aims to unite and align a vast network of government, industry, academia, research groups, and start-ups. Its goal is to provide easy access to the internet and digital services to all Indians in their own language and to improve the quality of content available in Indian languages.
A 'Generate Audio' button will be available in both languages. The button will output audio in both the original and translated languages. After clicking, you can download or listen to the audio.
Author Name | Shubham Verma
