Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at a rally in Kashi, used an artificial intelligence-powered tool called BHASHINI to talk to Tamil-speaking people. He was addressing people as part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam on his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. Right at the beginning of his speech, PM Modi asked the Tamil-speaking people gathered to listen to him using earphones. BHASHINI-equipped earphones allowed people to listen to the Tamil translation of the Prime Minister’s Hindi speech. If you are wondering how you can use BHASHINI, there is a way.

What is BHASHINI?

During the Digital India Week in 2022 held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the Prime Minister launched BHASHINI, a translation tool that uses AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP). This tool aims to facilitate conversation between people who speak different languages by breaking down language barriers. BHASHINI can translate 22 languages thanks to its AI capabilities.

As per the official website, BHASHINI aims to unite and align a vast network of government, industry, academia, research groups, and start-ups. Its goal is to provide easy access to the internet and digital services to all Indians in their own language and to improve the quality of content available in Indian languages.

How to use BHASHINI?

To use this AI tool, visit the official website of the National Language Translation Mission. Alternatively, you can click on this link.

Once you’re on the homepage, click on the Translate option.

Select your preferred voice type and language from the options available on the right-hand side.

Please note that you can only enter up to 500 characters of text.

After typing your text, scroll down and select the language you wish to translate into.

Finally, click on the Translate button to receive your translation.

A ‘Generate Audio’ button will be available in both languages. The button will output audio in both the original and translated languages. After clicking, you can download or listen to the audio.