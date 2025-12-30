PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline December 31: Step-by-Step Guide to Avoid PAN Becoming Inoperative

The deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar cards in India is approaching fast, with December 31 set by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). It is obligatory that these two crucial documents should be connected to allow keeping PAN valid to file taxes on income, to make bank transactions and other financial requirements. Millions of taxpayers are hustling to complete this process and it is important to know how to connect your PAN with Aadhaar in the most efficient and fast way possible.

Connection Between PAN and Aadhaar

PAN (Permanent Account Number) is a 10 digits alpha-numeric number issued by the Income Tax Department, which is required in filing tax returns, opening bank accounts, as well as in high-value transactions. On the contrary, Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number given by UIDAI, founded on demographic and biometric data. Both the documents are required to be linked by the government to avoid tax evasion, curb the use of fake PAN and unify the system of identity. The inability to connect can make your PAN unusable, which could disrupt taxing and refunding operations, as well as transactions.

Guide to PAN and Aadhaar Linking

Go to Income Tax e-Filing portal and use the Quick Links feature whereby, there would be a Link Aadhaar option. Please enter your PAN, Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar. Authenticate your PAN and add your Aadhaar-registered mobile number. Send the OTP on your mobile. Your PAN-Aadhaar association is complete. Always make sure that your name, date of birth and gender are all identical in both documents to prevent failures. Link PAN-Aadhaar via SMS

For users preferring SMS:

UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar Number 10-digit PAN Number and send it to your registered mobile number 567678 or 56161. The acknowledgement SMS will be sent to you once the linking is successful.

Tips Before Linking

Ensure that both documents have the same names, date of birth and gender.

Make sure that your Aadhaar card is valid and you have registered a mobile number which can be used to verify OTP.

Work out any discrepancies beforehand to avoid rejection.

What Happens If You Do Not Link Pan to Your Aadhar

Provided that you do not link PAN and Aadhaar before the end of December, your PAN will become inoperative. This may make income tax returns to be rejected, tax refund blocked, bank transactions limited, TDS deductions increased and trouble opening a financial account. Connecting ahead of time guarantees the unavailability of tax and financial services.