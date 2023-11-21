OnePlus has officially announced its AI Music Studio globally. The AI tool does what it says, it lets you create AI-generated music in seconds. Interestingly, the platform is not just for OnePlus users, but for everyone.

“OnePlus AI Music Studio is where your musical aspirations soar on the wings of cutting-edge technology. This isn’t just about exploring genres like rap, hip-hop, and EDM; it’s about becoming the composer of your own symphony,” noted OnePlus on its community page.

READ MORE Microsoft launches new custom chips to drive AI innovation

Let’s see how you can create your own AI-generated music on OnePlus AI Music Studio.

READ MORE OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Where practicality meets good sound

How to create AI-generated music with OnePlus AI Music Studio

Step 1: Open the OnePlus AI Music Studio website by clicking here.

Step 2: Tap on ‘CREATE A TRACK’.

Step 3: Sign in if you already have a OnePlus account or sign up if you are a new user.

Step 4: Once you have signed in, you should see a screen that allows you to select genre, mood, and music theme. Select your desired options from the three categories. Then, tap on Proceed.

Step 5: Now, you will have to give a prompt to generate your AI music. OnePlus will show you some examples of the prompts that you can enter. So your keywords, for example: driving in Tokyo.

Step 6: Lastly, Tap on Generate. Once you tap on generate, it will take some time to generate your music. If you selected the ‘RAP’ option while selecting the categories, it will show you the lyrics first and ask if you want to continue with those or regenerate. Tap on regenerate, if you wish to.

Step 7: Then, tap on PROCEED to confirm the AI-generated lyrics. Within a few seconds, your first AI-generated music will be ready. The AI tool will automatically name the track, as per your prompts, and show it to you.

Step 8: Lastly, tap on PUBLISH to publish the AI-generated music. You can also share it with others and the most popular track will be shown in the trending section.

Those who are interested in making AI music can also participate in OnePlus’ ongoing contest where it’s taking 100 top entries from India. The details for the same are available on the OnePlus community page.