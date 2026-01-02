Making UPI Payments? These Simple Steps Can Help You Protect Your Money

UPI has made everyday payments quick and convenient. From paying at local shops to ordering food or transferring money to friends, everything now happens through a mobile phone. Because of this ease, people often lower their guard. That is where problems begin. A small mistake during a UPI transaction can lead to money loss. Keeping a few basic things in mind can help you avoid trouble. Also Read: Google Pay Launches Flex, A UPI-Based Digital Credit Card With Axis Bank: How It Works

Never Share Your UPI PIN

Your UPI PIN is meant only for you. It is required only when you are approving a payment from your own phone. No bank official, shopkeeper, or customer care executive will ever ask for it. If someone asks for your UPI PIN for any reason, it is a scam. Enter the PIN yourself and make sure no one else can see the screen while you do it.

Always Lock Your Phone and UPI Apps

Most UPI apps allow users to lock the app using a PIN, fingerprint, or face unlock. This feature should always be enabled. It adds one more layer of protection if your phone is lost or picked up by someone else. Your phone should always have a screen lock. Leaving your phone unlocked, even for a short time, can be risky if someone else gets access to it.

Stick to One UPI App

Using more than one UPI app for the same bank account often creates confusion. It becomes harder to track payments and increases the chance of approving something by mistake. Sticking to a single UPI app keeps things clearer and makes it easier to keep an eye on transactions.

Do Not Click on Unknown Links

A lot of UPI frauds begin with a link sent through SMS, WhatsApp, or email. These messages usually talk about refunds, cashback, rewards, or account-related issues. Unknown links should be avoided. These links often lead to fake websites meant to steal personal or banking details. If a message feels suspicious or comes from an unfamiliar sender, it is better to ignore it and delete it.

Check Payment Requests Carefully

UPI payment requests should always be checked before approving. Scammers sometimes send random requests hoping users will approve them without looking closely. Before approving anything, take a moment to check the sender’s name and the amount.

Keep an Eye on Alerts

Banks send SMS or app notifications for every UPI transaction. Read these alerts. If you notice any payment that you do not recognise, report it immediately through your bank or the UPI app.

UPI works well when used with care. Slowing down and checking details before tapping confirm can help keep your money safe.