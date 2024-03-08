Mahashivratri 2024 is here. The day is celebrated all across India to mark the union between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. While some celebrate the day by visiting nearby temples, others celebrate the day by spending it with their family and friends. If you are living away from your family and friends and can’t make it to the family gathering for some reason, it doesn’t mean you can’t greet them on the day. So, here are three ways you can wish Mahashivratri 2024 to your family and friends on WhatsApp.

Send Mahashivratri 2024 GIFs on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Next, open the chat (individual/group) where you want to share Mahashivratri 2024 GIF.

Step 3: Tap the sticker button at the bottom of your phone’s screen and then tap the GIF icon.

Step 4: Next, tap the Search icon and type ‘Mahashivratri 2024’ and you will see all available GIF options.

Step 5: To share it, tap on the GIF that you like.

Send Mahashivratri 2024 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to send the Mahashivratri 2024 sticker.

Step 3: Tap the sticker button at the bottom right corner of the screen and then tap the Plus icon to see all the available sticker options.

Step 4: Next tap the ‘Discover Sticker apps’ option at the bottom of the screen to find more stickers.

Step 5: Here you will see a list of apps on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store that let users import stickers to WhatsApp from a third-party app. One of the apps that you can download is Sticker.ly. It is available for both Android phones and iPhones.

Step 6: Now open the app and log into it.

Step 7: In the search bar of the third-party sticker app, type ‘Mahashivratri 2024’.

Step 8: Now tap the Plus icon and then tap on ‘Add’ to your WhatsApp sticker pack.

Step 9: Open WhatsApp and then tap the newly added sticker pack.

Step 10: Tap the sticker that you want to share and then tap the send button to share it.

Create personalised Mahashivratri 2024 on WhatsApp

You can also create your poersonalised Mahashivratri 2024 stickers on WhatsApp. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your PC and then log into your WhatsApp account.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to share the personalised sticker.

Step 3: At the bottom of the screen, click on the Plus icon and then click on the ‘New Sticker’ option.

Step 4: Open the image that you want to use and add text and emojis to customise it.

Step 5: Click the Send button to share it.