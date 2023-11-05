India will play against South Africa in today’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The match will be held in Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India remains the unbeaten team in this tournament and is looking for its eighth win today. South Africa, on the other hand, has faced only one defeat, which makes today’s match a tough game.

It will be exciting to see who wins today’s match and then plays one more game to reach the semi-finals. While the match will be held in Kolkata, it will be live-streamed for viewers to watch at home. Today’s match can be watched online as well as offline.

Having said that, let’s see how you can watch the India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup match live.

How to watch India vs South Africa live match online

Today’s match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar for free on mobile. It will begin at 2 PM IST. If you want to watch the match on a big screen, you need to sign up for Disney+ Hotstar’s premium subscription plan. It will allow users to watch the match in high resolution.

The Disney+ Hotstar app is available on both PlayStore for Android phones and the App Store for iPhones.

How to watch India vs South Africa live match on TV

Those who want to watch the match on Television or offline can tune in to Star Sports at 2 PM. It’s evident that a cable connection is required for the same.

The match will be streamed in multiple languages. Following are all the channels where you can enjoy the match – Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

To quickly look at the background, both teams have played together 90 times in the ODI format. India has won 37 times, whereas, South Africa a.k.a Proteas has managed to rack up 50 wins.

Team India

In today’s match, Hardik Pandya won’t be playing due to his ankle injury. Players battling today are expected to be Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Rohit Sharma will be the captain.

Team South Africa

Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Macro Jansen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Henrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj are expected to play in today’s match.

Temba Bavuma will be the captain.