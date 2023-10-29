India vs England live: How to watch today's World Cup 2023 match

India battles England in today’s World Cup 2023 match. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Today’s match in this series of World Cup tournaments is important because it will decide whether India will manage to continue its winning streak or not. India, with Rohit Sharma as the captain, has not lost a single cricket match in this edition of the World Cup so far, so fans are anticipating another victory. This time against England, led by Jos Buttler. If you are a cricket fan and want to watch today’s match, here is how to do that.

How to watch India vs England Live World Cup match in India

The match began at 2 pm earlier today. If you want to watch it in person, you must manage to take a seat at the stadium in Lucknow. But, for those who want to enjoy the match in the comfort of their home, you have two options. You can watch the match’s live stream on Disney+ Hotstar, as well as Star Sports channels.

Disney+ Hotstar is streaming the match for free for mobile users. You can hook up to your smartphone or tablet to watch the match without needing a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. You might need to sign up to be able to watch the match for free, though. However, if you want to enjoy the match live on a big screen, you must need a subscription. Disney+ Hotstar offers subscriptions starting at Rs 899 annually.

If you have a cable connection at your home, you can tune into the following channels to enjoy the match: Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada.