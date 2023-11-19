India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final: How to watch

India vs Australia Live Updates: India defeated New Zealand to reach the finals of the ICC Men’s World Cup where they will play against Australia, which threw South Africa out of the competition last week. The match between India and Australia will be played later today at 2 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the fourth time the host nation will feature in the World Cup final. With Rohit Sharma as the deserving captain, Virat Kohli’s impressive performance, and Mohammed Shami’s excellent bowling, India will hope to bring the World Cup home, but Australia could be a tough nut to crack.

If you are keen on catching today’s match, which will be the last in the World Cup 2023 series, you have different options to watch the live stream. Here are a few ways you can watch the live stream of India vs Australia:

India vs Australia: How to watch

The match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Since the service is available on multiple devices, you can tune in to the live stream from any device, such as your smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop computer, or your television. You just need the Disney+ Hotstar app on all devices, except for laptops and computers. If you are watching the match on mobile phones or tablets, you are not required to pay anything. Disney+ Hotstar is offering the live stream free of charge for mobile and tablet users. However, if you are planning to watch the live stream on a big screen such as that of a television, you will need a subscription. Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions start at Rs 899 annually.

If you are going to watch the match on cable TV, just tune into Star Sports channels on your respective service provider’s DTH platform. You can also get real-time updates on WhatsApp. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to offer 360-degree coverage on all its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram.