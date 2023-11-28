India Vs Australia 3rd T20: How to watch the match online

On November 28, the third match of the five-match T20 international series will see India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, face off against Australia in Guwahati. With a 2-0 lead in the series, Team India is aiming to extend their winning streak to 3-0. The match will commence at 7 pm at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The probable playing XI for the Indian team includes: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Mukesh Kumar.

The Australian team’s probable playing XI includes: Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff/Sean Abbott, and Tanveer Sangha.

India vs Australia third T20 international: When and where to watch

The third T20 international match between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. The match can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website starting from 7 pm.

The five-match T20 series began on November 23 and is scheduled to be played at five venues – Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. The remaining matches are scheduled as follows:

Third T20: November 28 in Guwahati

Fourth T20: December 1 in Nagpur

Five T20: December 3 in Hyderabad

India currently leads the series 2-0, having won the first two matches. In the second T20I, India defeated Australia by 44 runs in Thiruvananthapuram. Australia, chasing a target of 236, were restricted to 191 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) struck twice in the powerplay, causing Australia to lose their top four for 58 runs. Glenn Maxwell (12) also fell cheaply. Marcus Stoinis led the chase with a quickfire knock, but his innings of 45 was cut short by Mukesh Kumar (1/43). Prasidh Krishna (3/41) also took three wickets.