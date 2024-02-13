iMessage hacks: How to know if someone blocked you

iMessage is a popular messaging app for iPhone users, but it can also be a source of frustration when you suspect someone has blocked you. Unlike some other apps, iMessage does not send you a notification when someone blocks your number. However, there are some clues that can help you confirm your suspicions.

One of the most obvious signs is the colour of the chat bubble. If you send an iMessage to another iPhone user, the bubble should be blue and show a delivery status below it. If the bubble turns green, it means your message was sent as a regular text message (SMS), which could indicate that the person blocked you or switched to a different phone.

Another sign is the read receipts. If you and the other person have enabled read receipts in the iMessage settings, you should see a “read” notification below your message when the person opens it. If you don’t see the read receipts, it could mean that the person blocked you, turned off read receipts, or has poor reception or iMessage turned off.

A third sign is the Focus and Do Not Disturb modes. These are features that allow iPhone users to silence notifications from apps and contacts for a certain period of time. If you send an iMessage to someone who has activated one of these modes, you should see a notification that says “[Contact] has notifications silenced” with a moon icon next to it. If you don’t see this notification, it could mean that the person blocked you or has blocked notifications from everyone.

These are some of the ways to tell if someone blocked you on iMessage, but they are not foolproof. The only way to know for sure is to contact the person through another channel or ask them directly.