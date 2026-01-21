I lost my Aadhaar Card, and this quick process helped me get a duplicate one

I realised my Aadhaar card was missing while I was travelling back home after a short trip. Somewhere between changing trains and getting my wallet out several times, it had vanished. At first, I thought it must be at home, but unfortunately, it wasn’t! Also Read: Will your Aadhaar card be invalid after June 14? Know the truth

We all know the importance of the Aadhaar card as it isn't just another ID anymore. It's linked to my bank account, SIM, taxes, pretty much everything. The moment I was sure the card was gone, I checked whether my mobile number was still linked to Aadhaar. Thankfully, it was. That one detail made everything simpler.

To get the duplicate one as soon as possible, I visited UIDAI website and realised that getting a duplicate Aadhaar was much easier than I expected. Within minutes, I realised that losing the physical card doesn't really matter, your Aadhaar number is what counts.

How I retrieved my Aadhaar online

I didn’t even remember my Aadhaar number. But that wasn’t a problem at all. Using UIDAI’s “Retrieve Lost UID/EID” option, I entered basic details like my name and mobile number. After an OTP verification, my Aadhaar number landed directly on my phone. That felt like half the battle won.

Once I had the number, downloading a digital Aadhaar (e-Aadhaar) was straightforward. It’s legally valid, accepted everywhere, and honestly, more convenient than carrying a laminated card.

How to get a physical duplicate of an Aadhaar Card?

In my case, the digital copy was enough. But if you still want a physical Aadhaar, UIDAI lets you request one or visit an enrolment centre. Just remember, it can take a few weeks to arrive by post.

What I learned from this experience is simple: losing Aadhaar is inconvenient, but not a crisis, as long as your mobile number is linked.

If you don’t remember your Aadhaar number:

Visit uidai.gov.in

Click on Retrieve Lost or Forgotten UID/EID

Enter your name and registered mobile number

Verify OTP

Receive Aadhaar number via SMS/email

To download e-Aadhaar: