If you play Valorant or have just started playing and are trying to get the hang of it, it is essential to note the importance of the pistol round. Valorant’s Pistol round isn’t the one to sacrifice as it is a crucial way to get you started with the game.

Some new players tend to squander around in the first round – the pistol round, making them unproductive throughout the match. However, the pistol round is where you get your grip – Build a strategy, choose weapons, and hit the target.

Let’s see how you can make the best out of your first round a.k.a the pistol round.

Build a strategy

Regardless of the modes, all players should build a strategy in the first few seconds of the pistol round. If you are playing with your friends or know ones, it’s fairly easy to build a strategy. However, if you are playing with strangers, it can be a daunting task. That said, discuss how you are going to go with the gameplay and who covers what areas on the map. Remember this is just an initial strategy that might change later depending on the gameplay and the level of the opponents.

Choosing weapons

Players must choose weapons properly in the first round. Don’t just Press and Hold B and buy any random pistol. Talk to the teammates and discuss if the round will be a full echo round with just the Classic pistol or if you need to buy a specific gun.

Now there are several available pistols in Valorant and they are designated for different purposes. Let’s see them one by one.

Classic: Classic is the default weapon and you can’t go wrong with it. Sticking to the default Classic pistol will save you credits. This is a good pistol for close range. You can also shoot three shots at once with this pistol. One thing you can do is buy half or full shield after consulting with the teammates.

Shorty: This pistol costs 300 credits and offers good damage to the enemy. It is suitable for one-tap shots.

Frenzy: Frenzy costs 450 credits and it is probably the best gun for those who will head straight to the enemies to clear corners for other teammates.

Ghost: Upping the budget, there’s Ghost at 500 credits. It is best suitable for one-tap shots. It is usable for both close-range and long-range gameplay.

Sheriff: One of the most expensive pistols is Sheriff. Those who are sure of hitting the target can consider this pistol. Basically, it is for those with a good aim. Now, if you are a new player we won’t suggest this right away. However, you can try it out to see how it works for you.

Out of all the five pistols, our suggestion will be to try each of them one by one and then stick to the best suitable for you. If you want to save credits, stick to Classic, or else go for something like Ghost for 500 credits.

Make sure you buy a shield – half or full depending on the pistol you buy. Ideally, a full shield is good but half will offer you more credits in further rounds.

One best tips that you can follow is to practice in the Range. Practice with bots using these pistols and then play actual games. You can play Swiftplay or Deathmatch modes to practice with real people.

All the best!