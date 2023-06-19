Snapchat is a popular app for sending messages with pictures and videos that are self-disappearing. Users can also post stories that last for a day and show their friends what they are doing. Also Read - Snapchat's MyAI stats: 4M asked about mobile phones, 1M convos about Cricket, and more

Snapchat was a mobile-only app for sending messages, photos, and videos since its inception. The company did not offer a desktop app for users to chat with their friends from their computers. But that changed with the introduction of Snapchat+.

Snapchat+ is a paid subscription service that launched last year and offers Snapchat for Web as one of its main features. Users can access Snapchat from their browsers on their laptops easily.

The Snapchat web app allows users to resume their chats from where they left off on their phones on desktops and laptops. Users can see the list of chats and messages as soon as they log in. They can click on any chat to see the conversation on the right side and even allows users to make voice or video calls to their friends from their laptops.

If you find these features interesting and want to use Snapchat on your laptop, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Snapchat on your PC or laptop.

But before we start on how to use Snapchat on your PC or laptop, let’s first learn how to get Snapchat+. You can follow this step-by-step guide to access Snapchat+.

Step 1: Launch the Snapchat app and tap on your profile picture (or Bitmoji picture) at the top left corner.

Step 2: On the profile screen, you will see Snapchat+ below your Bitmoji picture. Tap on this banner. If you don’t see the banner, then tap on the Settings icon to find the Snapchat+ option under your email.

Step 3: Choose the subscription duration on the next screen and tap on the Start 7-Day Free Trial button at the bottom. Finish the payment, and you will have successfully purchased the Snapchat Plus subscription.

How to use Snapchat on your PC or laptop

Step 1: Go to Snapchat for Web in browsers such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Then, sign in with the credentials you use for the app.

The web app only works on Chrome and Edge.

Step 2: Next, finish two-step verification and confirm the web login request using your mobile phone.

Spte 3: You will get a notification on your phone saying Are you trying to access Snapchat from a browser? Tap on this notification and choose Yes to sign into Snapchat on your laptop.

If you want to install Snapchat on your laptop, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: After logging into Snapchat Web, click on your profile picture at the top-left corner.

Step 2: Next, choose the Create Desktop Shortcut option in the drop-down menu that appears.

Step 3: Then, you will see a pop-up in the right corner of the address bar at the top. Tap Install on this pop-up to install the Snapchat app on your laptop.

Step 4: After Snapchat is installed on your PC, you can decide to make a desktop shortcut and pin the app on the Taskbar or Start Menu.

It is worth noting that Snapchat Web does not let users to share stories on their profile or view or respond to Snaps.