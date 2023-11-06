How to track your steps with just an Android phone

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Keeping a tab on your health is very convenient now, thanks to advanced features on our personal gadgets. But if you are someone who is serious about tracking different metrics of your health because maybe you have a goal to become healthy, you need a good fitness tracker. Whether you are trying to get your diet right or be more active throughout the day, these fitness trackers help a lot. However, at the same time, these trackers are mostly expensive. Some people even do not find wearing trackers difficult. For people looking to track their daily steps more accurately without having to spend anything extra, your phone is a great way for such.
Since your smartphone is always with you, it can help you track your health without needing to wear a fitness tracker. For basic measurements such as your steps, your phone should be enough. With the help of a good fitness tracking app, your phone is almost as good as a fitness tracker. Here is how to use your Android phone to track your steps.
Your Google Fit account is now set to record your steps as long as it is with you, either inside your shirt’s or pants’ pocket or in your hands. Google Fit is available on all Android phones, but is also possible that your smartphone has a separate health app already installed. For instance, Samsung phones come with Samsung Health app pre-installed. If you are not comfortable with Google Fit or find it hard to understand, you can use Samsung Health to track your daily steps.Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Shubham Verma
Select Language