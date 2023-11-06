How to track your steps with just an Android phone

Keeping a tab on your health is very convenient now, thanks to advanced features on our personal gadgets. But if you are someone who is serious about tracking different metrics of your health because maybe you have a goal to become healthy, you need a good fitness tracker. Whether you are trying to get your diet right or be more active throughout the day, these fitness trackers help a lot. However, at the same time, these trackers are mostly expensive. Some people even do not find wearing trackers difficult. For people looking to track their daily steps more accurately without having to spend anything extra, your phone is a great way for such.

Since your smartphone is always with you, it can help you track your health without needing to wear a fitness tracker. For basic measurements such as your steps, your phone should be enough. With the help of a good fitness tracking app, your phone is almost as good as a fitness tracker. Here is how to use your Android phone to track your steps.

On your Android phone, look for the Google Fit app. If not available, go to the Play Store to download the app.

Choose the Google account you want to use with Google Fit. Remember that all your health data will be saved to this account only.

You will now be asked to enter your height, weight, and birthday. Now tap Next.

Tap Turn on to allow Google Fit to start tracking your physical activity.

In the next step, the app will present some permissions that are required for seamless tracking. Tap Allow for each prompt.

Now, choose the goal for your daily steps. If you are not sure, just select one because you can change the goal anytime later. For each goal, you will also set a Heart Points goal, which will be rewarded to you in accordance with your daily progress.

Your Google Fit account is now set to record your steps as long as it is with you, either inside your shirt’s or pants’ pocket or in your hands. Google Fit is available on all Android phones, but is also possible that your smartphone has a separate health app already installed. For instance, Samsung phones come with Samsung Health app pre-installed. If you are not comfortable with Google Fit or find it hard to understand, you can use Samsung Health to track your daily steps.