How to take screenshot of full page on your iPhone

Your iPhone — just like other smartphones — lets you take a screenshot of webpages, emails, PDF files, chats, and other things that you think are important enough to be saved or shared with friends. To take a screenshot on your iPhone, you need to press the power button and volume up button together. But you can normally capture whatever is on the screen at a given time. So, how to capture a screenshot of a full webpage? Also Read - Microsoft reportedly working on new app store for games

Instead of relying on a third-party app to take a full-page screenshot, iOS lets you use the screenshot functionality to take a scrolling screenshot. And it is very simple. But you must keep in mind that a scrolling screenshot works only with Apple’s first-party apps. Here is how to do it. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro may ditch stainless steel for titanium for its frame: What we know

How to take a full-page screenshot on iPhone