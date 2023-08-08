How to restart your iPhone in three different ways

Restarting an iPhone is a simple and effective troubleshooting step that can help resolve various software-related issues and improve overall device performance. In this article, we will explore the different methods to restart an iPhone and provide insights into when and why you might need to do so. By the end of this guide, you will have a clear understanding of how to perform a restart on your iPhone.

There are three primary ways to restart an iPhone: a standard restart, a force restart, and a restart using software settings. Let’s delve into each method one by one:

READ MORE Apple AirTag 2 to reportedly go into mass production in Q4 2024

1. Standard Restart:

READ MORE Samsung starts producing OLED panels for iPhone 15 in full swing

A standard restart involves turning off the iPhone and then turning it back on. To do this, follow these steps:

Press and hold the power button (located on the right or top of the device) until the “slide to power off” slider appears on the screen. Slide the slider to power off the iPhone. Wait for a few seconds and then press and hold the power button again until the Apple logo appears, indicating that the iPhone is restarting.

A standard restart is recommended when your iPhone is functioning properly but may be experiencing minor glitches or slowdowns.

2. Force Restart:

If your iPhone becomes unresponsive, frozen, or encounters a serious software issue, a force restart may be necessary. The method to force restart varies depending on your iPhone model:

For iPhone 6s and earlier models: Press and hold the power button and the home button simultaneously until the Apple logo appears. For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Press and hold the power button and the volume down button simultaneously until the Apple logo appears. For iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max: Quickly press and release the volume up button, then quickly press and release the volume down button, and finally, press and hold the power button until the Apple logo appears.

Force restarting should only be used when a standard restart does not resolve the issue or when the device is unresponsive.

3. Restart using Software Settings:

In some cases, you may prefer to restart your iPhone using software settings. To do this:

Go to the “Settings” app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on “General.” Scroll to the bottom and select “Shut Down.” Drag the slider to power off the iPhone. After a few seconds, turn on the iPhone by pressing and holding the power button until the Apple logo appears.

Using the software settings to restart your iPhone is an alternative to the physical button methods and is convenient if your hardware buttons are malfunctioning.

By following the steps outlined in this article, you can confidently restart your iPhone whenever needed and keep it running smoothly for your daily tasks and communication needs.

— Nishtha Srivastava