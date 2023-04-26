Google rolls out new control to disable camera, mic in Chromebooks

comscore
News

Google rolls out built-in controls to disable mics, camera in Chromebooks

Laptops

Google is making Chromebooks more privacy friendly by giving end users the controls to disable the mic and camera on their ChromeOS powered PCs.

Highlights

  • Google has announced a major update to Chromebooks.
  • This update brings new built-in privacy controls to Chromebooks.
  • These controls bring new privacy controls to Chromebooks.
Chromebook

Image: Google

Google has announced an important update for ChromeOS-powered PCs. This update is aimed at enhancing the overall security and privacy offered by Chromebooks by giving users more control over their web cameras and microphones. The company today announced that soon users will be able to manage their camera and microphone settings across ChromeOS from one place in the Settings apps. Also Read - Google Meet gets support for Full HD video calls: How this feature works

This means that ChromeOS powered PCs, that is, Chromebooks will soon get controls that will enable users to enable or disable access to the device’s webcam and microphones. This feature will act as a software alternative to the physical camera shutter and mic kill switch that is available on various high-end personal computers these days. It will also give device makers the choice to either use physical buttons to enable or disable webcams and microphones, that cut power supply to these components, or use their software alternatives in the form of ChromeOS’ built-in control, or perhaps offer both as a form of added security. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a official-looking renders surface ahead of rumored launch next month

The company, in a blog post, said that it will provide toggle switches to users to help them manage camera and microphone settings across apps on ChromeOS. Also Read - Android users may soon see a made-in-India alternative to Google Play Store

Image: Google

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that this feature will be available to Enterprise users at an unspecified time ‘later this year’.

“Later this year, users will be able to manage their camera and microphone settings across the operating system from one place in Settings,” the company wrote in the blog post.

“This way it only takes one click for users to completely turn off their camera or microphone all from one place when they need extra confidence in staying on mute,” it added.

Addition security controls for IT teams

In addition to this, the company has also announced a bunch of new features for IT admins or large organisations. These updates are aimed at enhancing the overall security of the users.

The company has rolled out Data Controls in ChromeOS. These controls will enable IT and Security teams to protect important business and customer data by setting up rules to prevent copy and paste, screen capture, screen sharing, and printing.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2023 7:32 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google rolls out new control to disable camera, mic in Chromebooks

Sony Bravia X70L 4K LED TV with Google TV, Dolby Audio launched

Eight-year-old girl dies as smartphone explodes in her hand; Xiaomi reacts

Asus ROG Ally to launch next month: All details here

Uber Reserve is now available in 13 India cities: Check details

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India