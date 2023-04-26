Google rolls out new control to disable camera, mic in Chromebooks

Google has announced an important update for ChromeOS-powered PCs. This update is aimed at enhancing the overall security and privacy offered by Chromebooks by giving users more control over their web cameras and microphones. The company today announced that soon users will be able to manage their camera and microphone settings across ChromeOS from one place in the Settings apps. Also Read - Google Meet gets support for Full HD video calls: How this feature works

This means that ChromeOS powered PCs, that is, Chromebooks will soon get controls that will enable users to enable or disable access to the device's webcam and microphones. This feature will act as a software alternative to the physical camera shutter and mic kill switch that is available on various high-end personal computers these days. It will also give device makers the choice to either use physical buttons to enable or disable webcams and microphones, that cut power supply to these components, or use their software alternatives in the form of ChromeOS' built-in control, or perhaps offer both as a form of added security.

The company, in a blog post, said that it will provide toggle switches to users to help them manage camera and microphone settings across apps on ChromeOS.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that this feature will be available to Enterprise users at an unspecified time ‘later this year’.

“Later this year, users will be able to manage their camera and microphone settings across the operating system from one place in Settings,” the company wrote in the blog post.

“This way it only takes one click for users to completely turn off their camera or microphone all from one place when they need extra confidence in staying on mute,” it added.

Addition security controls for IT teams

In addition to this, the company has also announced a bunch of new features for IT admins or large organisations. These updates are aimed at enhancing the overall security of the users.

The company has rolled out Data Controls in ChromeOS. These controls will enable IT and Security teams to protect important business and customer data by setting up rules to prevent copy and paste, screen capture, screen sharing, and printing.