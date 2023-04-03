How to lower brightness on your iPhone more than usual

As much as you should avoid it, scrolling through your Twitter or Instagram feed is a favourite pastime before you fall asleep for many. Normally, you lower the brightness of the iPhone display to the minimum level, only to eventually realise that even that might be still too bright. Exposing your eyes to bright screens, especially at night, may cause eyestrain. And not just while lying in bed, high brightness could disturb others in a theatre because even the lowest brightness level could be too much.

There is, however, a way to go beyond the usual minimum brightness level on your iPhone. A few tricks in iOS will let you lower the brightness more than what the brightness bar suggests. In this guide, we will give you some ways to make your screen as dark as possible but still bright enough to read. However, you should not use these methods together since these are experimental features.

Method 1: Turning on Night Shift on your iPhone

Every modern smartphone — be it an Android phone or an iPhone — comes with the facility to reduce blue light emission. This setting is labelled as Night Shift (on iPhone) and what it does is it stops the blue light from the display colours. As a result, the screen appears warmer. You can control how much warm you want your display to appear but remember your setting will determine the darkness of the display.

It is very easy to turn on Night Shift on your iPhone. A longer method is to go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift where you can turn on the setting and adjust the warmth of the screen manually. There is an option to make this feature kick in automatically at the sunset and stop at sunrise. This setting takes into account your location and your phone’s internal clock to determine sunrise and sunset times. A shortcut is to go to Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner and tapping and holding the Brightness bar. It will reveal the Night Shift button that you may tap to turn the setting on instantly.

Method 2: Reducing the white point of your iPhone display

Your iPhone has a hidden setting to lower the whiteness of your screen — which should be one of the reasons why your phone’s display appears so bright. To reduce the white point, go to Accessibility> Display & Text Size where you will find the Reduce White Point option. Toggle it on to reduce the white point on top of an already minimum brightness level to darken the screen further. You have the option to customise the intensity of bright colours below the toggle, which you can use.