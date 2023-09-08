comscore
How to install EV (Electric Vehicle) charger at home in India

Planning to buy an electric car and worried about how to install the EV charger? Follow this step-by-step guide on setting up a charging spot for EVs.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Sep 08, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Installing an EV charging spot at your house involves a few steps
Story Highlights

  • You may need your local electricity board's permission to install an EV charger at home.
  • It is always better to hire a certified electrician for the entire process.
  • Always go for the electric vehicle chargers from established brands.

Electric vehicles are becoming popular by the day because not only do they represent the future of automobiles, but they also help save the environment. If you are thinking of doing your part by going for an electric vehicle instead of the one that runs on fossil fuels, you must do your homework. By that I mean you should figure out the charging spot for your electric vehicle. For a single family with an electric car, a Level 2 EV charger makes sense. A Level 2 charger in your garage is not just convenient, it also takes up less space and offers faster charging than a Level 1 charger.

Here is how you can get a Level 2 EV charger installed at your home:

Step 1 – Survey the area

The charger needs to be installed at a spot that is easily accessible for your car. That means it needs to be within the space where you usually park your car. It could be your garage or the porch of your house. The EV charger also needs to be within the optimal range of your house’s main electricity supply panel. If you are unsure about the spot, you can hire a certified electrician.

Step 2 – Obtain necessary permissions

You must ensure that your house’s electricity system is eligible for an EV charger. In a most likely situation, if it is not, you will have to obtain a permit from the local electricity board. Your electricity consumption allocation may also be upgraded accordingly. If you are unsure, you can ask the electrician how you can upgrade your electricity meter.

Step 3 – Make space for additional components

The entire EV charging system includes several different components. One of them is the circuit breaker that needs to be installed in your house’s main electricity supply panel. You must ensure there is enough space to accommodate the circuit breaker. The electrician will help you with this.

Step 4 – Install the charger

After you have purchased a genuine Level 2 EV charger from an established brand, it is time to install it. The electrician you hired will help you with the installation. But before that, they must ensure the technical safety of the charger through the recommended equipment. The electrician will then install the charger and connect it to your house’s main electricity supply through the circuit breaker.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

