Ever thought of phones going on autopilot? Well, Apple’s not-so-old security feature does something like that. If you are worried about facing cyberattacks, just turn on this feature on your iPhone and the device will guard itself.

Apple has a secret security feature on your iPhone that can protect itself from cyberattacks. The feature can be useful for those who have a strong suspicion that they might get attacked by someone or some party. It could be anything from a targeted attack to harm someone or a personal attack to steal data. The feature named ‘Lockdown mode’ can protect your iPhone from all of that.

Apple introduced Lockdown mode in iOS 16. It’s a significant security step by the Californian giant, which strengthens its commitment to security on iPhones.

Once the feature is enabled, your iPhone will go into a vigilant state and won’t perform how it usually does. The feature will strictly limit apps, websites, and some features for security. It is worth noting that upon turning Lockdown mode on, users cannot use SharePlay, Shared Albums, FaceTime Live Photos, and FaceTime Continuity Handoff.

Additionally, users will have to always unlock their iPhones to use wired accessories. iPhone with Lockdown mode turned on will permit some wired connections for a short time to protect the device.

Apple itself mentions on its website that this is an ‘extreme protection’ that not many may need or will never use. Unless someone is a major personality and or is well-known amongst a group, area, or country.

More recently, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Trinamool Congress MP Mahu Moitra among others got a security alert from Apple, calling it a ‘state-sponsored attack’. In such cases, it’s recommended to turn on Lockdown mode.

Having said that, it’s essential to know how to use this feature when such instances occur. Let’s see how you can turn on Lockdown Mode on your iPhone.

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone running on iOS 16 or above.

Step 2: Scroll down and look for the Privacy and Security tab and tap on it.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom and Tap on Lockdown mode.

Step 4: Tap on Turn on Lockdown Mode.

Step 5: Lastly, click on Turn on Lockdown Mode again, then tap on ‘Turn On & Restart’. Now, Enter your password and after restarting, your phone will be officially in Lockdown Mode.

That’s how you can protect and secure your iPhone with this secret iOS feature.