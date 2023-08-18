If you no longer use Microsoft services, you may want to delete your Microsoft account. However, before you do that, you should be aware of the consequences. Deleting your Microsoft account means losing access to your emails, Skype messages, OneDrive files, Xbox games, and more. You will also lose any money in your Windows Store wallet and any subscriptions associated with your account.

Therefore, you should make sure you have backed up any important data and cancelled any subscriptions before you proceed. You should also check the Microsoft support page for a full list of services and subscriptions that will be affected by closing your account.

If you made the necessary arrangements and want to delete your Microsoft account then here is a step-by-step guide on how to delete your Microsoft account:

Step 1: Go to Microsoft’s account closure page and sign in with your account. You may need to verify your identity by entering a code sent to your phone or another email address.

Step 2: Read the account closure information and choose how long you want to have the option to reactivate your account. You can select either 30 or 60 days. Then click “Next.”

Step 3: Read the information and tick the boxes to confirm that you understand the implications of deleting your account. Then select a reason for closing your account from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Click “Mark account for closure.

Your account will now be deactivated and marked for deletion. If you change your mind, you can sign in again within the time period you chose and stop your account from being deleted. After that, your account will be permanently deleted.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Teams is a popular platform for online meetings and collaboration. However, background noise can be a problem when you are in a noisy environment or have a poor microphone. Fortunately, Microsoft Teams has a feature that can help you reduce background noise and improve your audio quality.

The feature is called noise suppression and it uses artificial intelligence to filter out unwanted sounds, such as typing, barking, or traffic. If you find this feature interesting then we have a step-by-step guide on how to reduce background noise in Microsoft Teams from a meeting window.