07 Jul, 2023 | Friday
How to delete Instagram Threads account: Here's a step-by-step guide

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published:Jul 07, 2023, 09:16 PM IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

Threads app on the App Store is now available
Threads app on the App Store is now available

Story Highlights

If you have tried Threads and decided to delete your account, here is a step-by-step guide on how to delete Threads account.

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the platform has gone through a lot of policy changes. Some of these changes were Musk’s own innovations to increase revenue and some were influenced by external factors, for instance, his recent decision to put a ‘view limit’ and block browsing access to users who have not signed in to their accounts. These decisions were taken to fight data scraping by AI startups. 

These policy changes were not systematically planned and were not stable, many of his decisions were rolled back overnight or went through many amendments. This caused a lot of chaos and frustration among Twitter users. 

Taking advantage of this situation, many imitator platforms cropped up and tried to bet against Twitter, but they were not able to break into the scene. However, the biggest threat to Twitter came from Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta’s Threads, which got more than 30 million downloads within 18 hours of its launch. 

Many people were on Threads to try out the new platform and check what new it has to offer. If you have tried Threads and decided to delete your account, we have some bad news for you. Currently, you cannot delete your Threads account without deleting the Instagram account you used to sign up for Threads. 

According to the Threads Privacy Policy in the Instagram Help Center, “You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”

But if you are not willing to delete your Instagram account, you can consider deactivating your Threads account. This sounds interesting to you, here is a step-by-step guide on how to delete Threads account.

A step-by-step guide on how to delete Instagram Threads account

Step 1: Open the Threads app and tap on your profile icon in the bottom right corner.

Step 2: Tap on the menu icon in the top right corner. It looks like two horizontal lines with the lower line being shorter.

Step 3: Tap on Account and then on Deactivate profile.

Step 4: Tap on Deactivate Threads profile and confirm your choice.

 

Author Name | Om Gupta

