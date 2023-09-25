comscore
  • How to create and use iPhone Messages stickers

You get tonnes of options to customise these stickers and use them in iPhone Messages. Here is how to have fun creating them.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Sep 25, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

iPhone Messages app lets you make and send stickers.
Apple has rolled out several new features with iOS 17. One of them is the ability to create stickers out of photos and emojis and use them in the Messages app. These stickers liven up your conversations and give you an option to create custom stickers from any photo. There is also an option to use Live Stickers in your conversations. It is also fairly easy to create stickers. You get tonnes of options to customise these stickers by adding borders and different filters to them. You can also place any of the emoji, Animoji, Memoji, or any third-party stickers, as well.

How to make and use iPhone Messages stickers

— On your iPhone running iOS 17, open the Messages app and begin a conversation.

— Tap the (+) icon on the left side of the text field.

— Choose Stickers from the option.

— Now tap the sticker icon, which is located next to the recent clock icon.

— Choose the New Sticker option to make a new sticker from a photo or just tap a Memoji or emoji icon to send it as a sticker.

— Drag a sticker into a message and let it go anywhere.

— You can also choose premade stickers and send them in the same as a message with emoji or text.

— You can also make stickers from photos. The app automatically selects the cutout for the sticker.

— After you have created a sticker from a photo, you can add effects to it, such as a white boundary.

All the stickers you make are already saved, but you cannot use them on other messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

