Apple’s Photos app on iPhone is already supercharged with editing tools. It has the most essential editing options like adjusting highlights, sharping, filters, and more. There’s also a drawing tool in case you want to annotate or highlight something in a photo. To improve the editing experience, Apple added ‘Copy Edits’ options in the latest iOS version. The feature allows users to copy edits made on a particular photo and paste them onto all other selected images.

Interestingly, it also works for videos. This is a great tool for photographers or editors who don’t want to open their MacBook or laptop to edit images while they are on the move. Let’s see how you can use this feature and improve your editing game.

How to copy edits and paste edits in the Photos app on iPhone

To get started, make sure your iPhone is on the latest version of iOS. Apple’s latest iOS version is iOS 17. Once your phone is up to date, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Photos app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, open the photo or video that you want to edit.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Edit’ in the top right corner.

Step 4: Edit the photo as per your liking. You can adjust highlights, exposure, add warmth or cool effects to the image/video, and do a lot more.

Step 5: Once edited, tap on Done to confirm the edits.

Step 6: Now, to copy edits, tap on the three horizontal dots in the top right corner.

Step 7: Select the ‘Copy Edits’ option.

Step 8: Swipe down to close the photo/video and then tap on the ‘Select’ option at the top to select photos or videos to which you want to apply these edits.

Step 9: Now, tap on the photos and videos to select them. You can either select a single photo/video or select multiple of them.

Step 10: Once selected, tap on the three dots in the bottom right corner of the device. Lastly, tap on Paste Edits to paste the edits that you just copied.

That’s how easily you can copy edits and paste them on other photos/videos. This will save you some time as you will get multiple edited photos in one go.

Apple’s Photos app has become the main editing app for many users as it offers the most essential features, as said above. Thanks to new features like ‘Copy Edits’ you won’t have to rely on third-party apps like Snapseed (A Google app), which has a similar feature.