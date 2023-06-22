There are two default skins in Minecraft- Steve and Alex, they look almost identical, but Alex has thinner arms. When players first register their account, they are randomly assigned one of these two skins and depending on which version of Minecraft they are playing, their skin may appear slightly different.

There are tons of community-made skins available online that can be easily imported into your game. The method to use these skins varies depending on the game version that players use.

If you are bored with the same old Minecraft skin and what to change it, here is a step-by-step guide on how to change your Minecraft skin in Java Edition, Bedrock Edition, Pocket Edition and Console.

A step-by-step guide on how to change Minecraft skin

Java or Bedrock Edition- Download online

Step 1: Visit the Minecraft Skindex website at https://www.minecraftskins.com/.

Check that your Minecraft version can use custom skins. Versions 1.3 or lower won’t apply any skin changes.

Step 2: Pick a skin from the home page or look for a specific one using the search bar at the top. You can also click Editor at the top to design your skin if you want. To view more skins than just the popular ones, click Latest or Top in the upper-left corner of the page.

If you want to get a skin you saw in the game before, you can click Skin Grabber at the top and type in the player’s account ID to get it.

Step 3: Click Download on the right side of the page to download the skin file to your computer. Step 3: Go to https://www.minecraft.net/ to open the Minecraft website.

Step 4: Click the three-line menu in the top-right corner of the page.

Step 5: Click Profile at the top of the menu that pops up and click Select a file near the bottom of the screen.

Step 6: Click on your skin file to select it. Make sure your chosen skin matches your default character model as well.

Step 7: Click Open and your skin file will be uploaded to the profile page.

Step 8: Click Upload to change the skin of your character.

Bedrock Edition- Dressing room

Step 1: Launch the game and sign into your account.

Step 2: On the game’s main page, select the Dressing Room button under your character.

Step 3: From there, select the menu button in the top left corner of the screen and choose Classic Skins. You can then choose a skin from your collection of already-owned skins or purchase a new one from the Minecraft Marketplace.

Step 4: Once you’ve made your selection, return to the main page and load up a game of Minecraft. Your changes will be saved automatically and will take effect instantly.

Pocket Edition- Download online

Step 1: Go to the Skindex site (https://www.minecraftskins.com/) and select a skin to download.

Step 2: Once downloaded, open Minecraft PE and tap the Coat hanger icon on the lower-right side of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the blank skin icon in the Default section and select Choose New Skin.

Step 4: Select your saved skin and choose a skin model. Finally, tap Confirm to set your selected skin as your character’s default.

On Consoles

Step 1: Open the game and select Help & Options from the front page.

Step 2: Select Change Skin to open the Skin Packs page. From there, choose a skin pack and scroll through the available skins. Some skins may require an in-game purchase.

Step 3: Once you have selected a skin, press A (Xbox) or X (PlayStation) to set it as your character’s default skin.