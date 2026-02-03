How scams happen on WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide to prevent them

WhatsApp scams are one of the most fraudulent activities that are increasing in India every day. Thousands of people are falling into the traps of scammers because the messages look real on the app. Scammers are using fake messages, links, and calls to target customers and users, resulting in money loss or personal data theft. However, we are here with a guide that can help you stay safe on WhatsApp.

Common Types of WhatsApp Scams

Scammers often disguised themselves as bank employees or even friends. They will send messages about winning a prize or any urgent account issues. Sometimes they offer jobs too. In addition, these scammers also ask for OTP’s, while some of them push you to click fake links. Understanding and knowing these patterns will help you to stay alert.

Here’s Ste-By-Step Guide on How to Avoid WhatsApp Scams

Step 1: Do Not Click Unknown Links

The first and foremost essential thing is to never click on links sent by unknown numbers. Even if you think the message is urgent and it might have come from somebody you know. Just pause and think. Fake links can steal your data or install malware on your smartphone. If a link claims to be from a company, visit the official website directly instead.

Step 2: Never Share OTPs or Personal Details

Never send anyone OTP because government offices, banks, or WhastApp never asks for it on chat. If someone is asking to share OTP, then it is for sure a scam. Sharing OTP’s can give scammers access to your accounts.

Step 3: Check the Sender Carefully

See the phone number and profile picture. Fraudsters usually make use of random numbers, or doctored photographs. Although the message may appear to be a message sent by someone you know, make a call directly to the person.

Step 4: Enable Two-Step Verification

Enabling two-step verification in WhatsApp is necessary. This gives you an additional PIN on your account. It assists in securing your account in case the person obtains access to your SIM card.

Step 5: Block and Report Scammers

In case you are getting a scam call, block the number. Report the account by using the report feature of WhatsApp. Reporting assists the WhatsApp to act and save other users.

Things to Remember While Using WhatsApp

Do not trust messages that create panic or excitement. Scammers often rush users to make mistakes. Avoid sharing personal details in groups. Keep your WhatsApp app updated to get the latest security fixes.

How to Save Yourself and Your Family

Educate your family members, especially elders and children, about common scams. Request them to verify with you before replying to the messages that are not known to them. Fraud can only be prevented by awareness.

These are some of the simple steps that you can take in order to minimize the chances of scams in WhatsApp. Being vigilant and careful can ensure your data and money are safe.