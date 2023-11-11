comscore
  • Google Drive hacks: How to use Google Drive offline mode on mobile, computer

Google Drive offline mode allows users to access and modify their recent files even when they are not online. Here's how to enable it on mobile and computer.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Nov 11, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • Google Drive is a cloud storage service that lets you store, sync, and access files.
  • Google Drive allows you to share, collaborate on documents, and use productivity apps.
  • Google Drive offline mode lets users view and edit their files without an internet connection.

Google Drive is a cloud storage service that lets you store, sync, and access files across different devices. It also allows you to share files, collaborate on documents, and use various productivity apps. However, sometimes you may not have an internet connection, or you may want to work offline. In such cases, you can use Google Drive offline mode, which lets you view and edit your recent Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files without an internet connection. You can also make other file types, such as PDFs, images, and Microsoft Office files, available offline. In this article, we will show you how to enable and use Google Drive offline mode on your computer and mobile device.

To use Google Drive offline mode, you need to meet some requirements. You need to:

  • Be connected to the internet when you enable offline mode.
  • Use Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge browser.
  • Install and turn on Google Docs Offline Chrome extension.
  • Have enough space on your device to save your files.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Google Drive offline mode on computer

Step 1: Go to the Google Drive website (https://drive.google.com/).

Step 2: Click the gear icon in the top right corner.

Step 3: Select Settings.

Step 4: Under Offline, check the box next to “Create, open, and edit your recent Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files on this device while offline.”

Step 5: Click Save changes.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Google Drive offline mode on mobile device

Step 1: Open the Google Drive app.

Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap Settings.

Step 4: Tap Offline access.

Step 5: Toggle on the switch next to “Offline access”.

After you enable offline mode, you can open and edit your recent Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files, even when you are offline. The files that are available offline will have a grey checkmark next to them. If you want to access a file that is not available offline, you need to download it. To do this, tap or click on the three dots next to the file and select “Make available offline.”

When you open and edit a file offline, your changes will be saved locally on your device. When you reconnect to the internet, your changes will be synced to Google Drive. You can also see the version history of the file to find out what has changed.

