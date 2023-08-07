Default search engines play a significant role in our daily online activities, affecting the way we search for information. For most things in our lives, we Google things. It is the easiest option since Google Search is the default search engine on most browsers, but if you do not like Google or just do not trust it, you can switch to a different search engine in your browser.

This article will guide you through the process of changing the default search engine in three popular web browsers: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple Safari. Whether you prefer privacy-focused options, specialised search engines, or simply a change of pace, this guide will help you customise your browsing experience.

Changing Default Search Engine in Chrome:

Launch Google Chrome. Click on the three vertical dots (menu) located at the top-right corner. Select “Settings.” Scroll down and find the “Search engine” section. Click on “Search engine used in the address bar.” Choose your desired search engine from the list (e.g., Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, etc.). Once selected, close the settings tab, and your new search engine will be used for searches.

Changing Default Search Engine in Firefox:

Open Mozilla Firefox. In the top-right corner, click on the three horizontal lines (menu). Choose “Options.” In the left sidebar, select “Search.” In the “Default Search Engine” dropdown, choose your preferred search engine. You can also manage search engines or add new ones by clicking the “Add more search engines” link. Close the options tab to apply your changes.

Changing Default Search Engine in Safari:

Note: In Safari, the default search engine is tied to the browser’s default search engine.

Launch Safari. In the top menu, go to “Safari” and then “Preferences.” Go to the “Search” tab. Choose your desired search engine from the “Search engine” dropdown (e.g., Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo). Close the preferences window, and your new search engine will be used for searches.

Here are some additional tips for choosing a search engine:

Consider your privacy preferences. Some search engines, such as DuckDuckGo, are more privacy-focused than others.

Consider those features that are most important to you. Some search engines, such as Google, offer a variety of features, such as instant answers and personalised results.

Try out different search engines to see which one you like best. You can always change your default search engine later if you decide you want to try something different.

Customising your browsing experience by changing the default search engine in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari allows you to tailor your online searches to your preferences. Whether you’re seeking enhanced privacy, specialized results, or a change from the norm, these simple steps will help you switch to the search engine that best suits your needs.

— Nishtha Srivastava