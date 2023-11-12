Diwali 2023: How to send stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp

Diwali 2023 greetings: Festival of lights is here and it’s time that we connect with all our near and dear ones to share our Diwali greetings with them. While some we meet in person, others we try to connect over calls and messages. So, here is an easy and personalised way you can share Diwali greetings with your friends and family.

Bonus: We have also included a guide of how you can create personalised Diwali Stickers on WhatsApp.

How to send Diwali 2023 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Now, open the chat where you want to send the Dussehra sticker and then tap the sticker button at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the ‘+’ icon to see all the available stickers.

Step 4: If you don’t find the right stickers, tap the ‘Discover Sticker apps’ option at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Here you will see a list of apps on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store that let users create their own stickers or import stickers to WhatsApp from a third-party app. You can either search for Diwali 2023 stickers or download on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 5: Now open the app and log into it.

Step 6: In the search bar of the third-party sticker app, type ‘Diwali 2023’ or ‘Diwali wishes’.

Step 7: Now tap the ‘+’ icon and then tap on ‘Add’.

Step 7: Once you tap on ‘Add’ button, the sticker pack will be imported to WhatsApp.

Step 8: Now, open WhatsApp once again and then tap the newly added sticker pack.

Step 9: Pick a sticker of your choice, tap it and then tap the send button to share it with the recipient.

How to send Diwali 2023 GIFs on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to share Diwali 2023 GIF.

Step 3: Tap the sticker button at the bottom of the screen and then tap the GIF icon.

Step 4: Now tap the Search icon and type ‘Diwali’ and you will see all available Diwali GIFs.

Step 5: Tap on any of the GIFs that to send to your friend or family member to share it.

How to create personalised Diwali sticker on WhatsApp

You can also create your own Diwali sticker on WhatsApp. But the caveat is that you can use this feature only on WhatsApp Web. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your PC and then log into your account.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to share the personalised sticker.

Step 3: At the bottom of the screen, click on the ‘+’ icon and then click on the ‘New Sticker’ option.

Step 4: In the screen that follows, open the image that you want to use, say your family photo.

Step 5: Now you will find all the editing options. You can add emojis, stickers and text to customise your sticker.

Happy Diwali folks!