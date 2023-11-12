Diwali 2023: How to click best photos for Instagram

Diwali is here, and everyone is putting on their best clothes to add to the festive cheer. After all, this is one of the biggest Indian festivals and you want to make the best of it. But what good will dressing up so well do if you do not click photos? Most of us like capturing moments during festivals, so why not make the best of your outfit, the decorations at your home, and the lights this Diwali? If you are looking to click million-dollar-worth photographs this Diwali, here are some steps you can follow:

Tips and tricks for Diwali Instagram posts:

– Use lighting to your best: Diwali is all about lighting, so make the most of it.

– Shooting portraits: Diwali is one of the most lit festivals, using the Portrait mode with the candles and lights in the background will create a beautiful bokeh effect.

– Use background blur and cinematic mode: If you own an iPhone 13 or later, you would be familiar with the cinematic mode for recording videos with a blurry background. Results look professional when done this way, but going overboard can make it appear phoney and uninteresting. Everything is good in small doses. Consequently, it is best to sparingly use the background blur or bokeh produced by the Cinematic mode.

– Avoid overexposing your images: Avoid overexposing an image on a phone with a manual camera app—don’t kill the shadows or clip highlights. However, remember that the shutter speed should be twice as fast as the frame rate. Since most phones do not allow you to change the aperture, the only way to control exposure is to change the ISO.

– Shooting quality: Make sure you are always photographing at the best quality possible and select a frame rate that works for your project⁴.

– Follow Instagram accounts for inspiration: You can follow Instagram accounts for Diwali fashion inspiration.

I hope these tips help you create amazing Diwali posts on Instagram!