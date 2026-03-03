Skywatchers shouldn’t miss this opportunity. It is the day of lunar Eclipse, when skygazers across Eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, Antarctica, and India will get to witness it. For India, this one is a little more special. The total lunar eclipse on March 3 coincides with Holika Dahan, making it the first eclipse of the year to fall on an auspicious day for many. Also Read: Total Lunar Eclipse 2026 in India: When and how to watch it - check time, cities, and online streaming details

But beyond the spiritual significance, this is also a rare chance to capture something dramatic, the "Blood Moon." So, if you are excited, then you must know when and how to watch it. Plus, don't forgot to capture a perfect shot of the lunar eclipse with your phone. Here's how.

What happens during a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a complete shadow on the Moon. This is when the Moon turns reddish, hence the name Blood Moon. If the alignment isn’t perfect, only part of the Moon enters Earth’s shadow. That’s called a partial lunar eclipse.

In India, not every city will see the full effect. As per Timeanddate.com, the total lunar eclipse on March 3 will begin at 5:18 PM IST and end at 7:53 PM IST. Cities expected to witness the total eclipse include:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Tripura

West Bengal

The rest of India will likely witness a partial eclipse.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, you can still watch the livestream via Griffith Observatory (Los Angeles) on YouTube or through Time and Date’s live coverage.

How to click perfect Lunar Eclipse photos with your phone

Now, the real question is, can your phone capture it properly? Yes. But you’ll need to be patient. Here are some quick tips to click perfect Lunar Eclipse shots.