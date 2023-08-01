Forgetting the passcode to your Apple Watch can be stressful, but don’t worry – there’s a way to reset it and regain access. Whether you have recently changed the passcode or simply can’t recall it, this guide will walk you through the steps to reset your Apple Watch and set it up anew. Remember that this process will erase all data on your watch, so make sure to have a backup before proceeding.

READ MORE Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Discount offers on premium smartphones

How to reset your Apple Watch

Step 1: Initiate the Reset Process

To reset your Apple Watch, you’ll need to use its paired iPhone. Make sure your iPhone is connected to the internet and follow these steps:

READ MORE Got an Apple device? Here are top 10 Siri features for you

1. Start the Watch application on your iPhone.

2. The “My Watch” tab can be found at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap on “General” and then select “Reset.”

Step 2: Erase All Content and Settings

In the Reset menu, you’ll find various options. To erase your Apple Watch, select “Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings.” Confirm the action by entering your Apple ID password, if prompted.

Step 3: Set Up Your Apple Watch as New or Restore from Backup

After the erasure process, your Apple Watch will reboot and display the “Welcome” screen. Now, you have two options:

a) Set Up as New Watch: Choose this option if you want to start with a clean slate. You’ll need to pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone again and set it up from scratch.

b) Restore from Backup: If you have a recent backup of your Apple Watch data, you can restore it during the setup process.

This will bring back your settings, apps, and other data to your watch as it was before.

Step 4: Pair Your Apple Watch with Your iPhone

To pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone again, follow these steps:

1. Start the Watch application on your iPhone.

2. Choose “Start Pairing” and point your iPhone’s camera with the Apple Watch animation.

3. To complete the pairing, follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 5: Set a New Passcode

Once your Apple Watch is successfully paired with your iPhone, you’ll be prompted to set up a new passcode. Choose a passcode that’s easy for you to remember but not too simple to guess.

Here are some tips to help you prevent forgetting your Apple Watch passcode in the future:

1. Choose a passcode that you’ll be able to remember easily.

2. Write down your passcode and keep it in a safe place.

3. Use a passcode manager to store your passcodes.

4. Change your passcode regularly.

— Nishtha Srivastava