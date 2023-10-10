World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness and promote action on mental health issues. One of the challenges that many people face in today’s digital world is the constant bombardment of notifications from their smartphones, which can cause stress, anxiety, and distraction. To help people cope with this problem, both Android and iOS devices offer a feature called Do Not Disturb mode. It is a feature that lets you silence your phone from unwanted notifications, calls, and messages. You can customize what kind of interruptions you want to block and when you want to activate DND mode. In this article, we will explain how to turn on Do Not Disturb mode on Android and iOS devices, and how it can benefit your mental health and well-being.

A step-by-step guide on how to turn on Do Not Disturb mode on Android, iOS

On Android

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android device.

Step 2: Tap on Sound and vibration.

Step 3: Tap on Do Not Disturb.

Step 4: Tap on Turn on now to activate DND mode immediately or tap on Schedules to set up automatic rules for when you want DND mode to turn on and off.

You can customize various aspects of DND mode, such as what kind of notifications you want to allow or block, who can contact you, and what sounds and vibrations you want to mute.

On iOS

Step 1: Swipe down from the top right corner of your screen to open the Control Center.

Step 2: Press and hold the Focus button, which looks like a crescent moon when Do Not Disturb is off.

Step 3: Tap Do Not Disturb to turn it on. You will see a crescent moon icon in the status bar and on your lock screen when Do Not Disturb is on.

