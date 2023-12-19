Safe Mode is a useful feature that allows you to troubleshoot your Android device when it is not working properly. It disables all third-party apps and services, leaving only the essential ones. This way, you can identify and remove any problematic apps that may be causing issues on your device. However, you may not always want to stay in Safe Mode, especially if you need to use some of the disabled apps. In this article, we will show you how to turn Safe Mode on and off on your Android device.

A step-by-step guide on how to turn Safe Mode on and off on your Android phone and tablet

Step 1: Press and hold the power button until you see the power menu on your screen.

Step 2: Then, tap and hold the power off option until you see a pop-up asking if you want to reboot into Safe Mode.

Step 3: Tap OK to confirm and boot into Safe Mode.

For some old Android phones

Step 2: Press and hold the power button until you see the power menu on your screen.

Step 2: Then, tap the restart option and wait for your device to reboot.

Step 3: As soon as you see the manufacturer logo on your screen, press and hold the volume down button until you see the Safe Mode label on the bottom-left corner of your screen.

How to Turn Off Safe Mode on Android

The easiest way to exit Safe Mode on Android is to restart your device normally.

