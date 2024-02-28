Aadhaar card photo update: Here is the process you should follow

Like most other government-issued documents, Aadhaar also features a clear photograph of the holder. The purpose of attaching a photograph to the Aadhaar card is to allow for a better and easier validation of identity as an Indian citizen. But your Aadhaar card is old, chances are you look nothing like the photo of the person on the card. As you grow up, your facial features change drastically and it is always better to use your present photo on government IDs. Besides, some people do not like how they look in their Aadhaar and want a better photo. Well, there is an option after all to change your Aadhaar card photo. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues Aadhaar, has a provision that allows anyone to change their Aadhaar photo.

The process to change your Aadhaar card photo, however, is not simple. If you are wondering whether you can do it online, the answer is no, you cannot. That means you cannot just go to the UIDAI website and upload your selfie or photo from a recent trip as your Aadhaar photo. That is because there are certain standards set for what the Aadhaar photo must appear on the card. The only process, thus, is to visit an Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra where the officer assigned to you will take a photo keeping in mind all the instructions necessary. Don’t worry there are chances you will look better in the new photo than you do in the existing one on your Aadhaar card.

Here’s how to update your Aadhaar photo

1. Visit an Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra: You can find the nearest centre by using the UIDAI website’s “https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx” tool.

2. Download the Aadhaar Enrolment/Correction/Update Form: You can download the form from the UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/images/ENROLMENT-UPDATE_Form_Adult_update_V3.pdf or collect it from the centre.

3. Fill out the form: Fill out the form accurately with your current details.

4. Submit the form and provide your biometrics: Submit the completed form and provide your fingerprints and iris scan for verification.

5. Get your photo taken: The Aadhaar executive at the centre will take your photo for the update.

6. Pay the fee: There is a fee of Rs 100 to update your Aadhaar photo.

7. Receive an acknowledgement slip: You will receive an acknowledgement slip containing a Unique Request Number (URN) that you can use to track the status of your update online.

Additional points to remember:

1. You don’t need to bring any supporting documents for updating your photo.

2. It may take up to 90 days for your Aadhaar photo to be updated.

3. After the photo is updated, you can download the Aadhaar card from the website.