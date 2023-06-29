Xbox Series S 1TB launching on September 1 in India, price out

The launch date for the upcoming Xbox Series S 1TB gaming console in India is a few days ahead of its debut in the US.

At Microsoft’s Xbox Showcase and Xbox Games Showcase events earlier this year, the company announced that a higher storage version of the affordable Xbox Series S gaming console is coming later this year. In a follow-up, Microsoft has now revealed not only the launch date for the new console but also its price in India.

The Xbox Series S 1TB variant is coming on September 1, and if you go by the official listing on the Xbox India website, its price in the country will be Rs 38,990 (ERP). This is the estimated price for the console, but you might find some differences in the price across retailers. For reference, the 512GB variant is listed at Rs 34,990, but you can buy it for less on third-party shopping websites currently. The launch date for the upcoming console in India is a few days ahead of its debut in the US. The Xbox Series S 1TB will become available in the US starting September 6 at a price of $349.99 (roughly Rs 29,000).

A higher storage variant will let users download more games without investing in an external memory card. Microsoft has upgraded just the storage, as well as added a colour model, while everything else is the same. The Xbox Series S 1TB will come in a new Carbon Black colour option.

Xbox Series S 1TB specifications

The Xbox Series S comes with a custom Zen 2 CPU and a custom RDNA 2 GPU that is coupled with a disk space of 197.05 mm2. It comes with 10GB of GDDR6 128-bit-wide bus RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It offers an input/output throughput of 4.8 GB/s. The higher storage variant of the affordable Xbox console offers a gaming resolution of up to 1440p with a screen refresh rate of up to 120fps and features such as auto low latency mode, HDMI Variable Refresh Rate, and AMD FreeSync. Talking about audio, the gaming console features support for various audio technologies such as Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS 5.1 and Dolby TrueHD with Atmos. On the connectivity front, the Xbox Series S gaming console has an HDMI 2.1 port, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, and Ethernet 802.3 10/100/1000.