Which Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Are Still Working on 7 January 2026 and How Can You Use Them?

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, 7 January 2026: Free Fire Max players if you are looking for ways to gain advantage in the game, then we have got just the right hack for you. Garena issues special codes in the game daily that can be used for getting free rewards in the game. These rewards can give you an edge over other players and help them defeat their enemies. Howerever, these codes are valid for first 500 players only after which they become unusable.

So, with much delay, here are Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 7:

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes January 7

Check below Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 7, 2026:

— 4X7C0V3B6N9MLKJH

— 9C3V6B1N8M2X5ZLK

— 5J8H2G4F7D9S6A1P

— H6J9K2L5Q8W3ER4T

— Y2U5I8O3P6AS9DFGH

— R6T9Y2U5I8O3PASDF

— T5R8Y3U6I9O2P1ASD

— G3H6J9K1L4Q7W5ERT

— 1Z4X7C3V6B9NM2LKJ

— 3HJ8Y7K2D6F9L5RT

— O3I6U9Y1T4R7E2WQ

— 7X4CV6BN1M8LK3JHG

— M2P9O5I7U4Y1T6RW

— Q6W9E2R5T8Y3UIOA

— Z6X9C2V5B8N3ML7KI

How to use codes to get free rewards in Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max players, here is a step-by-step guide that you can use to redeem special codes for January 7, 2026, in the game:

Step 1: Open Garena’s official website for Free Fire Max rewards. You can also use this link to Free Fire Max rewards website— reward.ff.garena.com for accessing the site.

Step 2: Next log into your Free Fire Max account. You can use Gmail, Apple, Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) to log into your registered account.

a) If you haven’t logged into your Free Fire Max account, click on one of the options available on screen and then type the password to continue logging into the game.

b) If you have already logged into your Garena Free Fire Max account, click the Continue button.

Now that you have logged in your Free Fire Max account, you will see a list of codes that you can use to get free rewards and gifts in the game.

Step 3: Copy any one code from the list provided and paste it in space provided.

Step 4: Tap the redeem button to get the rewards associated with it.

Trending Now

Do remember that you can redeem only one code at a time.