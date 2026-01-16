This Popular PC Strategy Game Is Coming To iPhone And iPad Via Apple Arcade

A well-known PC and console game is set to make its way to Apple devices soon. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII will be available on iPhone and iPad as part of Apple Arcade, starting February 5, 2026. The game will be released as Civilization VII Arcade Edition and will also be playable on Mac. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specs Tipped Ahead Of 2026 Launch: ALL Details

Civilization VII Comes to Apple Arcade

Civilization VII has built its reputation as a slow-paced strategy game focused on planning rather than quick reactions. Each match revolves around building a civilisation from the ground up. Players set up cities, manage resources, make diplomatic decisions, research new technologies, and deal with rival leaders over long stretches of gameplay. That core experience remains intact in the Arcade Edition.

What changes is how the game is played. On iPhone and iPad, Civilization VII Arcade Edition will support touch-based controls. Actions like moving units, managing cities, and navigating menus will be done through taps and gestures instead of a mouse or controller. The idea is to make the game more comfortable to play on smaller screens during longer sessions.

Like other Apple Arcade titles, the game will run without ads or in-app purchases.

What’s Missing in the Arcade Version

The Arcade Edition will not offer the same feature set as the PC and console versions, at least at launch. Online multiplayer will not be available, and downloadable content from other platforms will not be included.

There are also some hardware-related limits. Only devices with more than 8GB of RAM will be able to run larger map sizes. On older or less powerful iPhones and iPads, players will be limited to smaller maps, which could affect how long matches play out.

Part of Apple Arcade’s February Update

Civilization VII Arcade Edition will arrive alongside a few other games joining Apple Arcade in February. Apple has confirmed additions such as Retrocade, Felicity’s Door, and I Love Hue Too+. Together, they add a mix of arcade-style, rhythm-based, and puzzle games to the service.

The arrival of Civilization VII also shows how Apple Arcade has been expanding beyond short, casual games. Bringing a deep, long-form strategy title to mobile devices signals a shift toward games that demand more time and attention.

In India, Apple Arcade is priced at Rs 99 per month. The service is also included in Apple One plans and comes with a free trial for new users, as well as bundled access with new Apple device purchases.