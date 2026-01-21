This custom gaming console packs a PS5, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch 2 in one body

A Chinese modder has managed to do something most gamers only joke about: putting three major gaming consoles into one working machine. The setup brings together a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series S, and a Nintendo Switch 2 inside one custom-made console, named the “Ningtendo PXBOX 5”. A button on the device lets the user switch between the three systems.

The build was created by a modder known as 小宁子 XNZ, who shared a video explaining how the console was put together. This is not an official product, but the project has caught attention online because of the amount of work involved.

Three Consoles, One Body

From the outside, the device looks like a single, compact console. On the inside, it contains the core hardware from three different systems. Each console has been taken apart and reduced to its main circuit board, with extra parts like separate power supplies and ports removed.

A physical button on the console allows the user to switch between systems. There are visual indicators on the front of the console that change colour based on which system is currently in use, making it easy to tell whether the PS5, Xbox, or Switch is running. Only one system runs at a time, while the others remain in standby.

Shared Power and Cooling Setup

Power and cooling are handled through a shared setup. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series S share a single 250W power supply, and only the console in use draws power at any given time. The Switch 2 uses a USB-C connection, similar to how it works in its standard dock.

Cooling is handled through a shared heatsink and internal structure. Since only one console runs at any given time, a single cooling solution is enough. The internal layout places the boards at slight angles, allowing heat from each system’s main chip to be managed efficiently.

Switch 2 Still Stays Portable

The Switch 2 has been integrated in a way that keeps its core advantage intact. It sits inside a custom dock built into the console but can still be removed and used in handheld mode, just like a regular Switch.

More Experiment Than Product

This combined console is not meant to replace existing systems or go on sale. It is closer to a technical experiment that shows what is possible with enough time, tools, and patience. While most people are unlikely to take apart their consoles, the project stands as an interesting take on the long-running console divide, at least from a hardware point of view.