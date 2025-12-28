PUBG Mobile Beginner’s Guide: Best Recoil Control Tips to Improve Accuracy and Win More Fights in 2026

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games globally. The game has garnered a consistent player base in the last several years. As more new players join the game, it’s essential for them to learn the basics of playing the game. That said, if you have recently started playing PUBG Mobile or have been a player for a while but want to improve your gameplay, this guide will help you with the basics. In this article, we will list some of the useful recoil control tips and tricks that you can follow in the game.

Tips and tricks for recoil control in PUBG Mobile

The following tricks will help you control the recoil of weapons in the game.

Select the right weapon

One of the most essential and the first steps to have good control over the recoil of a gun in the game is to get the right weapon. Different weapons have different recoil levels, and you need to choose the right weapon.

M416, UMP45, UZI, mini 14, and AUG A3 are some of the top weapons you can buy for a controlled recoil. Try these weapons and see which one works the best for you. Further, you can add vertical grips to control the weapon kickback.

Practice with different weapons.

Once you select the right weapon, it’s time to practice. As a beginner player, you should practice a lot in the training mode. Practising in training mode will help you manage the kickback that emerges when firing a shot. Continued practice will also improve your overall gameplay.

Observe recoil patterns

While you practice, you can observe and learn the recoil pattern for each weapon. This way you can know where to exactly point your gun at an enemy. Also, you can see the recoil of different weapons when burst firing and taking a single shot.

Adjust sensitivity

Apart from the tricks mentioned above, you can also manage the recoil by making slight adjustments to sensitivity and crosshair. You can lower the sensitivity to manage the recoil of the weapon. However, only change your sensitivity if you are comfortable as your entire gameplay may be affected by changing the sensitivity.

Trending Now

These are some of the tips and tricks you can follow to control recoil in PUBG Mobile.