Nintendo launches Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition Switch OLED

Nintendo revealed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay at its 15-minute event last night. In addition to giving us a glimpse of the upcoming game that will launch on May 12, 2023, the company also launched a special-edition Nintendo Switch OLED, dubbed as the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system. This special-edition Nintendo Switch OLED has marks and designs that appear in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game and they include the symbols such as Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock.

The special-edition Nintendo Switch OLED is priced at $359.99 (Rs 29,640 approximately) will go on sale on April 28. However, interested buyers can pre-order Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system on Nintendo's eretail website and local retails shops starting today.

Coming to the details, the special Nintendo Switch – OLED model, will feature the same specifications as the standard Switch OLED model. This means you will get a 7-inch OLED screen, an adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, and 64GB of internal storage space. The device can be played in three modes — TV mode, played on a TV while the system is docked; handheld mode, when the Joy-Con controllers are attached for portable play; and tabletop mode for on-the-go multiplayer gaming sessions.

Embark on an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule with this The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model system, launching April 28th. pic.twitter.com/qPapiWt9vN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2023

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition Switch Pro Controller

Apart from launching the special-edition Nintendo Switch OLED, the company also announced The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and carrying case. These will be available in two designs from the upcoming game and launch alongside the game on May 12, 2023. Take a peek at these accessories here:

A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case will also launch alongside the game on May 12th. pic.twitter.com/5MeIIwciYn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2023

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will be available at a price of $74.99 (Rs 6,173 approximately), while the Nintendo Switch carrying case will be available at a price of $24.99 (Rs 2,057 approximately).